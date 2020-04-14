OVERTON — The Overton community found a creative way to get Easter eggs to families and children during the COVID-19 pandemic with the, “Egg My Yard,” event.
Overton Area Community Fund member Alison Robinson said normally the Overton Golf Club holds an Easter egg hunt for children, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cold weather, they were not able to do so.
Drawing inspiration from other communities, the Overton Area Community Fund, OACF, teamed up with the golf club for an Egg My Yard event.
With the restrictions on shopping and travel, it was difficult for families to get Easter eggs and candy like they would have during any other Easter season. So the OACF and golf club did the work for them.
The Easter eggs would then be sold to families, and the funds would go on to benefit both the OACF and the Overton Golf Club.
With the help of multiple volunteers throughout the community, the group was able to fill 3,600 eggs with candy, Robinson said. The volunteers all followed health guidelines and wore masks and gloves during the process to ensure they were safe for children to find.
The Easter eggs were delivered to 75 different households across the Overton, Lexington and Sumner area by six different teams of volunteers, said Robinson. They stepped up delivery to the evening of Friday, April 10 due to the impending weather.
The first time event was a success for the group, “We had so much good feedback from the communities,” Robinson said.
“Without this crew we wouldn’t have accomplished this wonderful event,” the OACF said in a social media post, “We can’t say thank you enough to our wonderful community and surrounding areas for letting us do this.”
Robinson thanked the volunteers for their hard work and the communities for their support during these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.