Over 140 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers region in only four days

DAWSON COUNTY — The highest spike of COVID-19 cases as of late was reported on Friday, with 51 new cases, the highest since the spring. There were over 140 new cases reported in just the first four days of October.
Cases confirmed on Friday, Oct. 2
- Buffalo County – 31
- Phelps County – 7
- Dawson County – 6
- Franklin County – 4
- Kearney County – 7
- Gosper County – 1
Cases confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 3
- Phelps County – 10
- Buffalo County – 9
- Dawson County – 3
- Franklin County – 3
- Gosper County – 1
- Kearney County – 1
Cases confirmed on Sunday, Oct. 4
- Buffalo County – 24
- Phelps County – 7
- Gosper County – 3
- Franklin County – 3
- Dawson County – 2
- Kearney County – 2
The report of 51 cases in one day has eclipsed all other spikes of the late summer and fall period, the last time daily case reports were this high was on May 5, when 73 cases were reported in a day.
Spikes in daily reported COVID-19 cases have been occurring with regularity since late July, 30 cases on July 29, 34 on Aug. 14, 36 on Sept. 8 followed by 39 just three days later on Sept. 11, 43 on Sept. 18.
To start October there were 48 cases on Oct. 1 and 51 on Oct. 2 and 41 on Oct. 4, 140 cases in four days.
In the Two Rivers region, Buffalo County has been the primary driver behind the rash of new cases. There have been 240 new cases reported in just the last 14 days and the county now has the highest total of virus cases in the whole region, 1,204 cases.
Dawson County has continued to report new virus cases nearly daily, but at a much lower rate than Buffalo. There were 42 new cases in the last two weeks, the total for the county has now reached 1,099.
To the south, Gosper County saw a jump in the number of cases reported, 13 in the last 14 days. The total for the county has now reached 46.
Phelps County has also seen a higher number of cases, 10 reported on Saturday, the most in the region that particular day and seven on Sunday. In fact Phelps has recorded 38 new cases in the last two weeks. The county total has now reached 140.
Totals for the other Two Rivers counties are as follows,
- Kearney County – 155
- Franklin County – 41
- Harlan County – 25
The Two Rivers region now records 2,710 new cases, 1,975 of which are no longer symptomatic and 21 deaths.
The overall risk for the region remains in the elevated status, according to the Two Rivers risk dial, but slightly down from its prior indication.
Nebraska now records 47,807 total cases, 34,613 recoveries and now, 501 deaths.
