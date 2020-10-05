Over 140 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers region in only four days

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To start October there were 48 cases on Oct. 1 and 51 on Oct. 2 and 41 on Oct. 4, 140 cases in four days.

In the Two Rivers region, Buffalo County has been the primary driver behind the rash of new cases. There have been 240 new cases reported in just the last 14 days and the county now has the highest total of virus cases in the whole region, 1,204 cases.

Dawson County has continued to report new virus cases nearly daily, but at a much lower rate than Buffalo. There were 42 new cases in the last two weeks, the total for the county has now reached 1,099.

To the south, Gosper County saw a jump in the number of cases reported, 13 in the last 14 days. The total for the county has now reached 46.

Phelps County has also seen a higher number of cases, 10 reported on Saturday, the most in the region that particular day and seven on Sunday. In fact Phelps has recorded 38 new cases in the last two weeks. The county total has now reached 140.

Totals for the other Two Rivers counties are as follows,

Kearney County – 155

Franklin County – 41

Harlan County – 25

The Two Rivers region now records 2,710 new cases, 1,975 of which are no longer symptomatic and 21 deaths.