Over 100 hay bales burn north of Lexington in wind gusts up to 53 mph

The fire had been caused when a smoldering bale had been removed from the larger pile to separate it from the rest, but Holbein said embers from this bale were still carried by the wind to the larger pile, causing the fire.

In all, two separate fires eventually were burning, one in a pile of around 100 bales, the other around 50 bales. The fire also spread to a tree line, which threatened a nearby house.

Holbein said their priority was protecting two different homes in the area and preventing any more fires starting. Embers were landing to the south as the north wind pushed them towards town.

At one point an apartment complex was put on notice for evacuation by the Lexington Police Department, Holbein said.

Roughly four hours later, the fires had been contained and Holbein said they arrived back at the fire hall around 11:30 p.m. Damage had been regulated to the hay piles and the tree lines, there were no injuries associated with the fire.