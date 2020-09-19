Over $1,000 lost in hay bales as 11 burn northeast of Overton on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OVERTON — Over $1,000 was lost in hay bales as 11 burned on a property northeast of Overton during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 14.

At 3:57 p.m. Overton Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a property near the intersection of Road 753 and 445 for the report of hay bales burning.

Nine firefighters along with three utility rigs and other equipment arrived on scene not long after the call, said Fire Chief Steven Ryan.

There were 11 hay bales which had caught fire and firefighters worked to put them out with the help of a tractor loader, which picked the bales up and separated them so they could be suppressed with water.

Ryan said the hay was baled in May and each was worth around $140, which added up to over $1,000 in losses. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined on scene.