LEXINGTON — A “Snack Shack” is coming to the Orthman Community YMCA, courtesy of a $24,000 grant from Black Hills Energy.
YMCA Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said many children stay at the YMCA for long periods of time after school, waiting for their parents to get off work.
Beyond this, the YMCA has noticed these children not having ample access to food, Gruntorad said they wanted to do something about this.
To this end, the Orthman Community YMCA applied for a $24,000 grant from Black Hills Energy to build a snack bar area which they have dubbed, the “Snack Shack.”
The YMCA was awarded the grant and Black Hills Energy members formally presented the grant funds on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
“We are excited Black Hills is partners in this,” Gruntorad said.
The U-shaped bar will be located toward the west rear entrance of the YMCA and will provide a place for children to hang out and eat, Gruntorad said.
Food will include healthy options as well as snacks, like popcorn or nachos.
Gruntorad said this snack bar will also allow the YMCA to offer new opportunities to their members like a day dedicated to smoothies or soup.
Bids have been submitted and the YMCA is using all local contractors to construct the bar and ready the area.
The goal is to have the “Snack Shack,” open by March 1, 2020, Gruntorad said.
