LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA will be giving away FREE memberships to 200 Lexington Middle School sixth graders as part of a new program.
The goal of the program is to keep kids active and continue to reinforce the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility as tweens mature.
The free membership program begins Sept. 9 and continues throughout the school year. Students will be required to attend weekly Mission Monday sessions at least twice a month to receive a free youth membership or $20 off of a family membership. Parents must stop into the YMCA at 1207 N. Grant to sign their child up for the free membership.
“Our programs don't always reach the sixth graders, and they are not able to be involved with many school activities yet, so this would provide a positive place for them to be after school,” said YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad. “Our goal is to gain new memberships and build new friendships within the YMCA.”
The weekly motivational classes will be from 3:45-4:15 p.m. on Mondays in the YMCA Game Room and will include instruction based on the YMCA Mission and Core Values. YMCA staff Amber Holbrook or LeShaun Thornabar will be leading most of the meetings. Community speakers may also be invited to share with the students.
The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org or call at (308) 324-1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.