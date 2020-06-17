DAWSON COUNTY — An additional positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Dawson County on Wednesday, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been eight reported cases in the last 14 day in Dawson County. The total number of cases recorded in the county is 846.
Gosper County remains with 13 total positive cases and no positive reports in the last 14 days.
Of the 17,031 total cases reported in the state, 10,529 of these have recovered.
Of note, the age groups which make up the highest number of positive cases are younger people between the ages of 20 and 34, who make up 29.1 percent of the cases. The next largest age group is the 34 to 44 range, with 18.9 percent.
There have been 231 deaths in the state due to COVID-19, eight in Dawson County. DHHS information reveals the hardest hit age groups are the elderly.
People between the age of 55-64 make up 17.3 percent of the deaths, 65-74, 25.5 percent, 75-84, 26 percent and 84 years and older, 22.5 percent. The deaths broken down by gender reveal 55 percent have been male, while 45 percent have been female.
