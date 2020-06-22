LEXINGTON — An Omaha woman has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting her husband while they were traveling on I-80 near Cozad.
Kathleen E. Jourdan, 31, of Omaha was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman ordered Kathleen to be held without bail during her arraignment on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. July 2.
According to the arrest affidavit, about 3:15 p.m. June 17, a 911 call was placed with Dawson County dispatch by a female reporting a gunshot victim on I-80 near mile marker 223, east of Cozad.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded including the Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cozad Police Department.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a deceased male, identified as Joshua Jourdan, 35, with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest in the front seat of a 2004 Ford F-350, according to the affidavit and a search warrant. The pickup truck was pulled off to the side of the eastbound lane of I-80.
The female who made the 911 call was identified as Kathleen Jourdan, the wife of Joshua Jourdan. Two juvenile children, sitting in the back seat of the Ford, were identified as the biological children of Joshua and Kathleen.
The children were not injured during the incident and were placed into protective custody, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. Both children will be interviewed by the Family Advocacy Center in Kearney, according to the arrest affidavit.
After being transported to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen was interviewed by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. She agreed to an interview which was audio recorded, according to the arrest affidavit.
Kathleen told investigators she and her husband were in the process of moving to Scottsbluff. While driving back from Scottsbluff, Kathleen said she and Joshua became involved in a verbal argument.
During the argument, Joshua called a friend to mediate the argument; the friend was identified by Kathleen as Calvin Wilhite from Georgia, according to case documents.
During the phone conversation with Wilhite, Kathleen said Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road and gave her a “look,” while at the same time raising his arm at Kathleen.
At this time, Kathleen allegedly pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup, pointed it at Joshua and shot two rounds into his chest, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, before Kathleen discharged the weapon, Joshua told Wilhite, who was still on the phone, “she has a gun, she has a gun,” according to case documents.
Kathleen told investigators, “She felt she was protecting herself and her two sons who were located within the backseat of the vehicle.”
Kathleen told investigators Joshua had allegedly been abusive in the past, including domestic violence, sexual assault and verbal and physical abuse.
According to a search warrant submitted by the Nebraska State Patrol in regards to the Ford F-350, Kathleen is a resident physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
According to UNMC Media relations coordinator Vicky Cerino, “UNMC is aware of the allegations and charges regarding Dr. Kathleen Jourdan, a resident physician in the Family Medicine Residency Program.
Given the seriousness of these charges, Dr. Jourdan has been placed on administrative leave from the residency program, pending both internal and criminal investigations. As always, the health and safety of our patients, faculty, students and staff will continue to be our highest priority.”
Cerino said Kathleen was a resident of the Rural Training Track residency program through Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. She was going into her second year of residency.
According to the search warrant, Kathleen alleged a history of being forced by Joshua to provide prescriptions for controlled medications with no diagnosis by any medical professional.
Kathleen was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. As of Monday, June 22, she was still being held in the jail, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
