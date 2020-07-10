LEXINGTON — An Omaha woman who is accused of killing her husband has been released from the Dawson County Jail on bail.
Kathleen Jourdan, 31, is charged with second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
She was released after 10 percent of $1 million was posted on Thursday, July 9.
Jourdan is scheduled to appear in Dawson County District Court for arraignment on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Jourdan is accused of shooting her husband, Joshua Jourdan, 35, to death inside a pickup on I-80 near Cozad during the afternoon of June 17.
