LINCOLN — Individuals have until Oct. 5 to apply for the vacant judgeship in Nebraska's 11th Judicial District.

The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Lexington.

Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain an application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be returned no later than 3 p.m. Oct. 5.

According to Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey J. Funke, the Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 in the District Court Courtroom on the third floor of the Dawson County Courthouse, 700 N. Washington St. in Lexington.

At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy due to the retirement of Judge James E. Doyle IV Aug. 31.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information in advance may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than Oct. 19 at the following address: Justice Jeffrey J. Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509, or email it to dawn.mussmann@nejudicial.gov.

Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the District Court courtroom of Lincoln County, North Platte, Nebraska. All persons attending should be prepared to comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-eleventh-district-county-district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1.