JOHNSON LAKE — A home on Johnson Lake was heavily damaged by a fire which occurred during the morning hours of Wednesday, July 1.
Around 6 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to North Point 19 on Johnson Lake for the report of a house fire.
Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry said by the time the firefighters arrived on scene, the entire back half of the home, including a garage, was fully engulfed by flames.
Berry said 16 Lexington firefighters arrived on scene with five trucks. They also called mutual aid from Elwood Fire and Rescue, who brought 10 firefighters and three trucks as well.
Mutual aid calls are standard when fires occur around Johnson Lake, due to the close proximity of the homes and cabins.
The loss of contents in the burned area of the home was extensive, Berry said, but the front half of the home was salvaged. Minimal damage also occurred to a neighboring home to the south.
At the time of the fire the owner was out of town, and no one was inside the house, said Berry, there were no injuries.
By 9 a.m. several firefighters were still on scene waiting for the State Fire Marshal to arrive to help determine the cause of the fire. Berry said the cause was unknown, but it likely started in the garage area.
Several agencies assisted on scene, including the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy and Dawson Public Power District.
