COZAD — A North Platte man entered a Cozad residence and warned a witness not to testify against his former cellmate, police say. He is also accused of stealing the man’s wallet.
Cody Fleharty, 31, was arrested June 5 and has been charged with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness. All are felonies.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 10:35 a.m. June 1, Fleharty entered the unlocked Cozad residence of Brandon Hinkle.
Hinkle was asleep and awoke to Fleharty standing over him holding a large pipe, according to the affidavit, which says his face was not covered.
Fleharty allegedly told Hinkle he should not testify against Shawn Grizzle, who was Fleharty’s former cellmate, according to the affidavit.
Grizzle had been arrested in May after he allegedly stole Hinkle’s Chevrolet Silverado and fled from law enforcement. He was later arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on multiple charges, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to the affidavit, Fleharty had recently been released on bail from the Lincoln County Jail, where he was being held on charges of tampering with a witness.
The Lincoln County Jail pulled a phone recording from Grizzle, who is still jailed. He allegedly had a conversation with Fleharty May 31. He told Grizzle “it would be done and it wasn’t going to be friendly,” according to the affidavit, and also said “It would be done tomorrow.”
Fleharty allegedly told Hinkle that if he testified against Grizzle, Flehary would “be back with a gun and put a bullet in his head as well as a bullet in his kid’s head,” the affidavit says.
Fleharty then told Hinkle to give him his wallet and if he didn’t, “he was going to cave his head in,” according to the affidavit. Hinkle gave him the wallet, which contained bank cards, a driver’s license and $250. Fleharty then left by the back door.
A neighbor saw Fleharty arrive at the residence in a silver SUV and leave a short time later, according to the affidavit.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fleharty after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was lodged in the Dawson County Jail on June 5.
During arraignment on June 8, Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman set Fleharty’s bail at 10 percent of $250,000. He is still in jail.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. June 22.
