Connecting Young Nebraskans is inviting nominations of exemplary young professionals deserving of a 2023 Young Nebraskans Award.

Young Nebraskans Awards celebrate talented, influential young Nebraskans who are making a positive impact in their workplaces and communities. Awards will be presented for the following categories: CYN Network Weaver, Young Professional of the Year, Community Involvement & Impact, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Leadership & Professional Development, and Diversity & Inclusion.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for CYN’s Young Nebraskans Awards," said Allison Hatch, CYN fund advisory committee member. "These awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional talents and contributions of our state's rising stars. We invite everyone to participate in recognizing and honoring our area young professionals who are driving progress, fostering inclusivity and leaving an indelible mark on our local landscape."

The deadline to submit nominations and self-nominations is Sept. 18. Awardees and individuals receiving an honorable mention will be notified by Sept. 25. Awardees will be recognized at the 2023 CYN Summit Oct. 19 at the Younes Hospitality Campus in Kearney.

To learn more and fill out a nomination form, visit https://connectingyoungnebraskans.weebly.com/young-nebraskans-awards.html.

For more information on the 2023 Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit, which will be held in Kearney Oct. 18-19 at the Younes Hospitality Campus, visit https://connectingyoungnebraskans.weebly.com/cyn-summit.html.