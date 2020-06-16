DAWSON COUNTY — There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Two Rivers Public Health Department over the weekend. The department advises residents the virus is still circulating in the district.
To date, 844 people have tested positive in Dawson County, the fifth most in the entire state. Eight people in the county have died due to the virus.
To the south, Gosper County has recorded 13 total cases and no deaths.
Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. The DHHS dashboard is constructed based on the Two Rivers data set compiled through individual contact investigations, according to a Two Rivers press release.
Two Rivers is continuously working with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported to the department, however duplicate tests may often not be immediately identified.
Only 18 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have recorded no positive cases of COVID-19.
Two Rivers still recommends taking the following actions to prevent the spread of the virus,
- Knowing how it spreads
- Washing your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
- Cover your cough and sneeze
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor your health
