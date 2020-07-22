LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity in the Lexington area and to remedy this, the Lexington Community Foundation has partnered with No More Empty Pots to provide food support.
Feeding Our Neighbors provides bi-weekly pickup of plant based, nutritional meals for whole households. Meals are ready-to-eat in microwavable or oven trays.
Meals can be picked up from St. Ann’s Parish Center, 1003 Taft St on Thursdays including, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. Drive-thru times are 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Questions can be directed to the Lexington Community Foundation, 308-324-6701 or No More Empty Pots at 402-690-0888.
According to their website, “No More Empty Pots (NMEP) is a grassroots non-profit organization connecting individuals and groups to improve self-sufficiency, regional food security, and economic resilience of urban and rural communities through advocacy and action.” NMEP is based out of Omaha.
Additional information can be found at nmepomaha.org, or email Emily at communityharvest@nmepomaha.org.
