GOSPER COUNTY — A new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Gosper County on Tuesday, Aug. 25 by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Buffalo County – 3
- Gosper County – 1
Gosper County now as 23 total cases and no deaths due to the virus, Dawson County has 989 total cases and now 11 deaths.
The Two Rivers district has recorded 1,767 total cases with 1,245 no longer being symptomatic. There have now been 14 deaths all in Dawson or Buffalo County.
As of Wednesday morning Nebraska’s total case amount stood at 32,348, the number of recovered people was 24,524, there have been 383 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.