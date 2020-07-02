DAWSON COUNTY — Five months after the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Dawson County, the cases continue to be discovered as the calendar turns to July.
Two Rivers Public Health Department reported two new cases in Dawson County on Wednesday, July 1. In the past two weeks, 11 new cases have been discovered. Since March there have been 857 confirmed cases and eight deaths.
Gosper County has had no new cases discovered in the past two weeks and remains at 13 cases.
Two Rivers advises residents in their seven county district that COVID-19 is still circulating and precautions still need to be taken.
In fact Douglas County reached over 7,000 total cases, with 1,211 being discovered in just the past 14 days. It remains the hardest hit county in the state, followed by Dakota, Lancaster, Hall and Sarpy. Dawson County still has the sixth most cases of any county in the state.
To date the state has recorded 19,177 total cases and 274 deaths, with 13,737 recoveries.
