COZAD — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted into Cozad during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 17 due what appeared to be a single vehicle incident.
Around 3:23 p.m. traffic on I-80 was stopped and then diverted into Cozad due to the presence of multiple law enforcement agencies just east of mile marker 223.
This included the Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cozad Police Department.
An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol is currently ongoing.
Stay tuned as more details become available.
