Nebraska Counts coming to Lexington to boost census participation

LEXINGTON — Nebraska Counts, a statewide coalition of nonpartisan nonprofits serving as Nebraska’s Complete Count Committee for the 2020 U.S. Census, will be working in Lexington this spring to help ensure a successful local count.
“Get-out-the-count” canvassers will be going door-to-door in various locations across the area in March. They will distribute information about the census, answer questions about the process and the safety of the information being collected, and encourage all residents to complete the census. Census Day in Nebraska is April 1.
Nebraska Counts supports and informs Nebraskans about the census but is not conducting the official count, said Heather Engdahl, Nebraska Counts’ census director. Its specific role is promotion and education. As part of that effort, Nebraska Counts also will be hiring part-time canvassers from the local community.
“Our most important everyday connections are with our fellow Nebraskans, so that’s why it’s important that our staff is made up of people from the community,” Engdahl said.
The 2020 Census is a simple form that determines funding and representation for Nebraska communities such as Lexington and Dawson County. An accurate census ensures our communities receive funding for schools, healthcare, housing, roads, and more. For more information, those interested can visit http://bit.ly/NebrCounts.
About Nebraska Counts
Nebraska Counts is a coalition of nonpartisan nonprofit organizations who serve thousands of Nebraskans across the state and working as a 2020 Complete Count Committee, a best practice recommended by the U.S. Census Bureau. Nebraska Counts ensures that every person in Nebraska is counted in this year’s census. For more information, visit NebraskaCounts.org.
