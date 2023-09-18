Bob Reeker, president of the Nebraska Art Teachers Association, has announced Nebraska’s 2023 art education award recipients.

NATA is a professional organization whose mission is to develop and promote quality art education in Nebraska through a statewide professional support system, with opportunities for growth and development through leadership and service.

Each year NATA recognizes outstanding contributions to learning in art education, leadership in curriculum and staff development in local school districts and communities, and contributions to professional endeavors on state and national levels. Individual award descriptions may be viewed on the NATA website: http://www.nebraskaarteducators.org/nata-awards.html

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the 2023 NATA Fall Conference in Lincoln Oct. 13-14. NATA is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Receiving honors are:

NATA Elementary Art Educator of the Year: Kameran Dostal, Kearney.

NATA Secondary Art Educator of the Year: Chelsea Zuege, Imperial.

NATA K–12 Art Educator of the Year: Scott Schwarz, Bertrand.

NATA Outstanding Art Educator of the Year: Sharon Carr, Omaha.

NATA Francis Thurber Preservice Educator of the Year: Ashley Woosley, Elwood.

NATA Marvin Spomer Novice Art Educator: Melissa Sellers, Lincoln.

NATA Prism Award: International Quilt Museum staff and docents, Lincoln.

NATA Roscoe Shields Service Award: Carolyn Albracht, Wayne.