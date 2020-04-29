COZAD — The National Guard was in Cozad Wednesday, April 29 conducting 100 tests for COVID-19.
Enhanced testing has been ordered for Dawson County, after it became clear it was a hotspot for the virus. Currently the county has the fourth most total number of cases, with 49 percent of tests coming back positive in the county.
COVID-19 was reported to be in the Cozad community, by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, who ordered the enhanced testing for the county.
The testing was done for health care professionals, symptomatic individuals and those in the high risk population.
The Nebraska State Patrol was on site at the Country Partners Building to help direct traffic for the testing.
