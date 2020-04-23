LEXINGTON — The Nebraska National Guard was back in Lexington on Thursday morning to perform 50 more COVID-19 tests, as more resources are diverted to Dawson County.
After testing over the weekend and the workweek, the National Guard was able to perform 50 more tests in the Lexington community.
The testing started at 10 a.m. and was set to go through noon. According to the Lexington Police Department vehicles had been lining up since 9 a.m. to secure a place in line.
The Nebraska State Patrol was also on scene to help manage traffic at the Glenn Hawks Community Service Building.
The enhanced testing over the weekend revealed a COVID-19 hotspot in Dawson County, with 124 cases being reported Monday, Dawson County is close to surpassing 200 cases, with 197 recorded Thursday morning.
“Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” according to a Two Rivers Public Health Department press release.
