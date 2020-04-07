ELWOOD — Multiple fire departments had to contest a grass fire north of Elwood in dangerous fire weather during Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, April 7 around 2:15 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to a location on Highway 283 four miles north of Elwood for a grass fire which was rapidly spreading.
The Elwood Fire Department could not immediately respond to the blaze because they, along with the Arapahoe Fire Department were handling another fire near the Gosper, Furnas County border.
Weather conditions were ripe for any fires which broke out. Earlier in the day the National Weather Service Hastings had issued a Red Flag warning most of Central Nebraska, which was primed for fire conditions with high winds and low dew points.
Temperatures in the afternoon rose to 80 degrees with winds out of the west at 25 mph with gusts up to 33 mph which rapidly spread the fire.
Multiple fire departments responded including Elwood, Bertrand, Cambridge and Stapleton. Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the property owners also arrived on scene with water,
