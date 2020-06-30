GOSPER COUNTY — A mower clipped a gas line at Robb Cemetery on Tuesday which facilitated the line to be shut off and repaired by Black Hills Energy.
Around 2:45 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to Robb Cemetery due to the report of a gas line which had been damaged by a lawn mower.
Black Hills Energy arrived on scene and determined fire trucks were not needed. Work began to shut off the line, which could take around 30 minutes, said Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken. Repairs would be undertaken after the line was cleared of gas.
There were no injures associated with the accident.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
