LEXINGTON — Law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for a mountain lion this morning near Walnut St. and Airport Road.
Around 11:30 a.m. a combine operator reported spotting a mountain lion in a field near Walnut St.
According to police scanner information, Game and Parks was contacted about the sighting. Law enforcement agencies, the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, patrolled the area for the animal.
According to LPD scanner information, Morton Elementary was contacted, and the students were kept inside during recess as a precaution.
The animal was not seen again after the initial sighting.
