Meet Lexington Public Library’s new children’s librarian

In her new role at the library, Casanova will be responsible for helping parents and children find the right books as well as planning events for the younger library visitors.

An event schedule for October has already been created and it includes new and old events. One of the events, LEGO Club, will be held more often now.

LEGO Club will be split up into two ages groups, 5-7 and 8-10, and they will now meet once a week. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, sessions are limited to five participants. Registration and the wearing of a face mask will be required.

The 8-10 age group will meet each Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. the 5-7 group will meet each Friday, from 4-5 p.m.

Casanova said the library is about more than just reading, but learning and acquiring new skills.

A new event is a music and reading event which will be held over Zoom every other Thursday in October, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., starting Oct. 1. The event will feature a musician playing a variety of different instruments, followed by the reading of a children’s book.

Another new event will be book reading in Spanish, held on Oct. 13 from 4-4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Casanova said the book will be Halloween themed in honor of the approaching holiday.