LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department released their 2019 annual report and it reveals which day of the week and time of day in which fires, accidents and rescues occurred most often last year.
According to the report Saturdays saw the highest number of incidents at 62, followed closely by Tuesdays at 60 and Mondays at 59. The lowest was Thursday at 46.
Incidents by days of the week breaks down like this,
- Sunday: 46
- Monday: 59
- Tuesday: 60
- Wednesday: 48
- Thursday: 46
- Friday: 57
- Saturday: 62
The report also showed which times of day in which calls were most often reported.
The hour with the most calls was 5 p.m., a time when the majority of people are leaving work, turning on appliances at home, etc.
There were 31 calls which fell in the 5 p.m. hour. The second most common time was 2 p.m. in the afternoon, followed by 3 p.m.
There is a definite spike in calls during the afternoon hours dropping off into the evening with a sharp dive at 5 a.m. in the morning with only two calls, 12 hours apart from the highest calls.
In total, the LVFD responded to 378 calls, 36 fire and 222 rescue calls, others included hazardous conditions, service calls, good intent, false alarms and others.
Average response time to fire calls was 5:39 minutes, average response to rescue calls was 16 minutes.
