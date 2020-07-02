LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on individuals and businesses alike. While Lexington Regional Health Center was on the front lines of combating the virus in the area, they also suffered financially due to the restrictions which were put in place.
During the LRHC board meeting on Tuesday June 30, during the financial report Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said while under COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital was negatively impacted financially.
He said during the months of April and May, during the height of the restrictions, LRHC lost out on around $1 million each month due to services being closed down.
Eschenbrenner also said they were, “significantly,” short of revenue targets during those months, but hope to see business build back up as restrictions have been eased during June.
While swing bed days were, “substantially low,” and outpatient services were down, the hospital’s cash on hand remained strong throughout the period.
Their cash reserve was also higher, which was good for the end of the fiscal year, Eschenbrenner said.
There were no charity care which required board approval, but there was a capital request for the outpatient clinic.
Eschenbrenner said the hospital is in need of a urology scope, which will cost $28,288.00. The board approved the capital request.
There was also a request from Eschenbrenner to move $2 million to the funded depreciation account. These funds are controlled by the board and are used to fund capital requests, such as the urology scope, the board approved as well.
The final request from Eschenbrenner was to allow him to process bank resolutions. The board approved.
During the medical staff report Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson said Dr. Hannah Baldridge, recent resident, did well, everyone liked her, from North Platte. A phyiscan assistant student is starting Monday, and a new resident started Wednesday, July 1.
Dr. Matt Sexton and his family arrived in the community and he will be starting soon, Acosta-Carlson said patients had been very complimentary of Dr. Sexton.
Acosta-Carlson notified medical staff they can wear civilian clothes now instead of scrubs. The hospital will also no longer have a separate sick clinic, as things have wound down.
With the shutting down of the sick clinic, all clinical patients can come to the Family Medicine Specialists front door as usual, but calling in advance and wearing masks are still applicable.
Chief Nursing Officer Nichole Thorell said Director of Obstetrics Micala Dempcy will be leaving LRHC and moving back to Columbus. Thorell said it is a loss for the hospital, but wishes Dempcy luck in her future.
During the quality report Thorell noted the work the staff did to keep patients safe during the height of COVID-19 cases coming to the hospital. She noted the hospital is still accepting homemade masks, these are given out to visitors who don’t have one.
Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff thanked everyone who had provided homemade masks to the hospital.
Bartruff continued with the marketing report, saying due to the pandemic, they have held no in-person events but have turned to social media to keep the public informed and have received a good response.
The hospital has been posting items like updates on visitor’s restrictions, testimonials, information from providers, job postings, etc., Bartruff said.
LHRC is offering sports physicals on Wednesday, July 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Family Medicine Specialists building at 1105 N. Erie St. Those who wish to attend must make an appointment, as no walk-ins are allowed. The cost is $35.
During the strategic planning report, CEO Leslie Marsh said the LRHC’s loosening of restrictions mirrors the state and they are looking into new ways of operating in a post COVID-19 environment.
There was a medical staff bylaws amendment for the board to consider.
Dr. Acosta-Carlson said they are adding a new category for medical staff, that of nurse-midwife.
The change needed to be made as Tara Lawless recently received certification and the hospital hopes to accommodate the service she can now provide. She can assist with baby deliveries, with a medical doctor present.
The board approved the amendment to the medical staff bylaws.
There were several appointments and reappoints which the board approved, these included,
Brady O’Hare, MD
Brett Studley, MD,
Daniel Williams, MD
Jonathan Felt, MD
Justin Thankachan, MD
Katy Fisher, CRNA
Keith Miller, MD
Kerry Buser, MD
Khoshal Latifzai, MD
Levi Hilton, MD
Matthew Pouliot, DO
Stephen Mikus III, MD
Thomas Clinch, MD
Todd Tessendorf, MD
The last item of business was the election of board officers.
The board voted to maintain the current slate officers with Rob Anderson as chairperson, Amber Ackerson as vice chairperson and Tucker Case as Secretary/Treasurer. The remaining board members are Kenneth Harbison and Pam Trampe.
The next meeting of the LRHC board will be Tuesday, July 28.
