LEXINGTON — As SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) cases in our area are declining and directed health measures begin to relax for our health district, we have changed our visitor guidelines. Our goal at Lexington Regional Health Center is to keep our facility a safe place for our vulnerable, at-risk patients to receive care while still providing our patients with the support of their loved ones during their healing process. Effective Wednesday, June 17, Lexington Regional Health Center has implemented the following support person guidelines for our facility.
Patients with COVID-19
- No support persons are allowed for patients with a pending COVID-19 test or with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
Overnight patients without COVID-19
- One healthy adult support person may visit from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit
- Same day procedures and specialty clinic visits for patients without COVID-19
- One healthy adult support person may stay with the patient during appointment or until discharged
Other guidelines
- Emergency department – one healthy adult support person
- Labor and delivery – one labor partner
- Minor children – two parents/guardians
- Dependent adult needing special assistance – number will be determined by patient’s nurse and hospital administration
- Patient receiving end-of-life care – number will be determined by patient’s nurse and hospital administration
- All support persons must (upon each entry to facility)
- Wear a mask at all times
- Answer and pass screening questions
- Pass a temperature check
