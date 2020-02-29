DAWSON COUNTY — Election season will be upon the area soon enough and candidates have already been filing for positions.
While new filers have until Monday, March 2, here is a list of all the candidates who have filed so far.
Four year terms
- Commissioner District 1: E. Dean Kugler
- Commissioner District 4: P.J. Jacobson
- Commissioner District 5: Butch Hagan, Rod Reynolds
- City of Cozad - East Ward: Ronald Olds
- City of Cozad -West Ward: Torrey Kloppenborg
- City of Gothenburg – West Ward: Jeffrey Kennedy
- City of Lexington: Dora Vivas, Jeremy Roberts, Steve Smith
- Cozad Community Hosptial: Matt Burkholder, Linda Benjamin
- Gothenburg Hospital: Certified from Lincoln County
- Lexington Regional Health Center: Pamela Trampe, Rob Anderson, Tucker Case
- Cozad School Board: Joel Carlson, Michel Starman, Ann Burkholder
- Gothenburg School Board: Kyle Fornoff, Becky Jobman, Kelley Terrell
- Lexington School Board: Larry Steinberger, Cindy Benjamin, Carlos Saiz
- Overton School Board: Keith Rudeen, Joel Meier, Heather Brennan
- S-E-M School Board: Kirby Burden, Timothy Schroeder
Six year terms
- Cozad Airport Authority: Stephen Hanna, Allison Donner
- Gothenburg Airport Authority: Roger Tederman, Lorie Hoesel
- Lexington Airport Authority: Dwayne Margritz, C. Rex Adams
Deadline for villages and weed board is later in the year, for incumbents, July 15, for new filers, Aug. 3. This is who has filed so far.
- Village of Eddyville: Gary Rhode, Sara Nichols
- Village of Farnam: No filers
- Village of Overton: Ray Maring, Rob Ecklund
- Village of Sumner: Cale Eacker
- Dawson County Weed Board: No filers.
Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. For the presidential election the last days one can register to vote in Nebraska is April 24 online or by mail and May 1 in person.
Nebraska’s primary election this year is May 12, 2020.
Registering online can be done at this website, www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration
