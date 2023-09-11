NORTH PLATTE — The West Central District Health Department confirmed a positive test for West Nile virus in a horse in Lincoln County.

In response to this finding, the West Central District Health Department advises that horse owners consult with their veterinarians in order to implement appropriate measures for protecting their horses against West Nile virus. It is recommended that horses receive an annual vaccination for West Nile virus, ideally administered in the spring or early summer prior to the onset of mosquito season. Horses that have not previously been vaccinated will require a booster to be fully protected.

Owners can also practice good mosquito control by removing standing water, cleaning water troughs regularly, using mosquito repellents and bringing horses inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito feeding periods.

Humans and horses cannot spread the disease to each other. West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans and horses through mosquito bites. Humans should wear EPA-registered bug spray to protect against mosquitoes. There is no West Nile virus vaccine for humans. For more information on how to access a horse/equine WNV vaccine, owners should contact their veterinarian.

For more information, visit www.wcdhd.org or call 308-696-1201.