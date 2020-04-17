LEXINGTON — Lexington school campuses have not seen students in their halls since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lexington School Board discussed contingency planning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year during their meeting on Tuesday.
During the regular board meeting, on April 13, held via teleconference, the board members, administrators and other staff discussed what actions would be taken for the end of this school year.
Superintendent John Hakonson said there have been a multitude of questions about what will happen during the end of this school year, the same conversations school districts across the state are having as well.
In relation to credits for high school students, all grades have final projects which are due on Friday, April 17, these will be graded on a pass or fail basis, a grade of pass is needed to complete the second semester.
Hakonson said teachers and counselors have been working to contact students, but are having issues reaching everyone. A meeting will be held Monday, April 20 for everyone to take inventory of who they have contacted, he said.
The board may need to approve a resolution at the Tuesday, May 11 board meeting to formalize any changes which will be made to how the credits are awarded. Hakonson said several different law firms have presented ideas on how to address the grading issue.
Another point which needs addressing is senior graduation qualifications.
Administrative staff and consolers have a tracking document for senior credits which are needed to graduate and they are assessing the progress of each senior student, said Hakonson.
At the moment students are at various levels of readiness to graduate.
One way some students who are short of credits make this up is through summer school, but the prospect of summer school being held in person through May and June is looking dubious at the moment.
Hakonson said the district could consider an off-campus solution to summer school, the way the high school students have been learning since mid-March.
The board may also consider lowering the number of credits needed from what this district requires, 220, to 200, what the state requires. The board members could also decide to drop elective credits for the year, Hakonson said.
Counselors have also been working on scholarship awards for the students.
One of the biggest points of contention at the moment is what is happening with the graduation ceremony.
Graduation, which takes place in May, has currently been postponed until further notice. Some school districts in the area have set a summer date for their ceremonies, but Hakonson said given the directive health measures, it’s hard to believe these will be relaxed even during the summer months.
Due to the number of people in school buildings on any usual school day, Hakonson said school districts will likely be the last on the list when the health measures begin to be relaxed.
Hakonson suggested the board making a decision about graduation at the May 11 board meeting.
School board member Travis Maloley said, “we have bleeding hearts for their seniors,” and added the board would do all they could for the students, but at the moment they are playing a part in helping to stop the spread of the virus by not being in school and not attending large events.
The board discussed tentatively setting a date for late summer, with the understanding the date would be highly subject to change, but no formal action was taken.
At the moment, the only students receiving instruction are high school students, kindergarten through 8th grade students are receiving enrichment only, with packets planned to be sent out along with opportunities on the district’s website.
As for report cards, K-8 students will not receive a 4th quarter grade. These students do not need to meet credit requirements to advance to the next grade. Students should receive their third quarter report cards by mail at the end of the scheduled school term on May 21.
On a districtwide level, individuals were not the only recipients of funds through the CARES act, Hakonson said the district will receive around one million dollars due to CARES.
At the moment there is little guidance on these funds should be used, and Hakonson suggested holding off on spending this money at the moment. There is concern of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact future state funding for school districts.
The number of students utilizing the district’s meal program since school has closed has seen a steep increase.
Hakonson said 414 students took advantage of the first meal handout in mid-March, by mid-April the number had grown to around 900. Luckily the school has an “army of volunteers,” to call on to help deliver food.
There was discussion the directed health measures could last into August and students may have to start the new school year from home, school openings will largely be driven by the DHM issued by the state.
The issues facing the district are daunting at the moment, Hakonson said, when there are around 3,000 students in the district, issues of equity and access are taking center stage.
Prior in the meeting, board members discussed the purchase of school materials.
The first consideration was math materials for 6-8 grades. Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers said the request to purchase materials from Curriculum Associates was a decision by the teachers of these different grades, who had narrowed down their picks to this one.
The amount for the math materials is $62,786.60, which the board approved.
The next purchase consideration was for K-5 social studies materials in the amount of $15,785.96 from Pearson, which the board approved as well.
There was a number of resignations for the board to approve and one notable retirement is Lexington High School principal, Kyle Hoehner, who has been in this position since 2010.
In his letter of resignation, Hoehner said, “I have been truly blessed the past 13 years to have the opportunity to team with many outstanding individuals, some of the most dedicated in education, who have helped shape the culture of what has become Lexington High School today.”
Hoehner was present on the video conference and described Lexington as a, “diamond in the rough,” and said it was a “wonderful place to be.”
Board members thanked Hoehner for all of his years of work as LHS principal.
Assistant Principal Audrey Downey will take Hoehner’s position has principal and the district will be hiring for an assistant principal.
Other resignations include, Greg Bacon, Bryan Elementary counselor, Jordan Baker, Morton first grade teacher, Dawn Jobman, LMS 6th grade teacher, Rose Klein, LHS special education, Travis Patocka, LHS Spanish teacher, Aaron Peterson, ELA special education and Sophie Risinger, LMS 8th grade teacher.
Hirings included Jaime Burkink, Pershing 5th grade teacher, Jennifer Callahan, Sandoz SPED teacher, Luis Gamero, LHS Spanish teacher, Keith Nielson, LHS welding teacher, Allie Prososki, LHS math teacher, Amy Schroder, Pershing 4th grade EL teacher and Connor Williams, Pershing 5th grade teacher.
Contracts were extended for Cherri Crittenden, Morton media specialist and Ashley Pano, Bryan Elementary counselor.
The next meeting of the Lexington school board will take place, Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m., likely by teleconference again.
