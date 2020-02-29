LEXINGTON — The Service Array Day which was to be held by the Dawson County Community Well-Being Coalition on Tuesday, Feb. 25 has been postponed until a later date, which is being decided.
Snowfall on Tuesday caused the postponement of the Lexington event which was going to be hosted at Central Community College from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Nicole Hetz with the Gothenburg Planning Committee group said a new location and date have yet to be set but is being looked into by the group.
The Cozad Service Array Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at the Wilson Public Library will go on as planned.
The Gothenburg Service Array Day was also postponed due to inclement weather in January.
The people of the county are invited to share their voice, input and perspective to help generate accurate information and provide future direction on needed resources for children, youth and families in Dawson County communities.
Once all three service array days have been held, a report based on the information and input gathered will be presented in a county wide event held in April.
