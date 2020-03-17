LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools is offering Free meals to children ages 1 – 18 during the school closing as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The packaged meals will be available at Lexington High School, 705 W 13th St from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meal service will start on Thursday, March 19. Free meals will be served week days until school resumes.
A lunch and breakfast meal will be handed out curbside on the west side of the High School. Children must be present in the vehicle for pick up and adult meals are not available. No one will be allowed to enter the school buildings. Meals will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.