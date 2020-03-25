LEXINGTON — Out of an abundance of caution and in deference to the recommendation of Two Rivers Public Health, Lexington Public
School District buildings will remain closed at least through May 1. The district will offer off-campus “continuity of learning” opportunities until school resumes. Your school’s staff will be sharing more detailed information, but to briefly summarize: Lexington High School. All students will be assigned a year-end project in each of their classes that will count for their 4th quarter grade. Third quarter, fourth quarter, and second semester grades shall all be pass/fail. Project assignments shall be disseminated via email to students. Also of note:
• Prom has been canceled.
• A decision regarding the graduation ceremony shall be made at a later date and communicated at that time.
• All school activities are canceled through May 1. Lexington Middle School. Enrichment opportunities are available on the district website under “Latest News”. Elementary buildings. Enrichment opportunities are available on the district website under “Latest News”. PK-5 students will receive additional enrichment materials through the mail in the upcoming week. Teachers will provide communication through an app called “Class Tag”.
Free lunch and breakfasts for children ages 1-18 shall continue to be available for curbside pick-up at Lexington High School from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The children receiving the meals need to be present in the vehicle at the time of pick-up.
These are unprecedented times. We appreciate your understanding as we strive to keep students and employees safe, assist in reducing community spread of the coronavirus, and also provide high quality education to you or your children.
Please don’t hesitate to email your building principal or any of us at the District Administration Building if we can answer questions or be of assistance.
