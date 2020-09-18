Lexington Public Schools tax levy will not increase this year

LEXINGTON — The tax levy for Lexington Public Schools will not increase and remain the same amount as last year.
During the school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, the 2020-2021 district budget was discussed, Superintendent John Hakonson covered some of the highlights.
The proposed tax levy will remain the same as it was the year prior, $1.05 per $100 valuation, this is the only active tax levy for the general fund, Hakonson said.
Evaluations have decreased in the district by approximately one percent from last year, meaning the general fund tax request will decrease by around $72,000, said Hakonson. However, state aid has increased from last year by around 7.6 percent.
In fact, evaluations in the district mainly reflect losses in the ag sector, around $7 million, Hakonson said, but evaluations for the City of Lexington did increase.
The state budget document reflects a, “maxing out,” of the district budget, a nine percent increase from last year, so that unused budget authority can continue to be carried over into future budgets, Hakonson said, however the actual general fund expenses are not anticipated to exceed the prior year’s expenses by around three percent due to salary and wage increases.
The budget also reflects a $1.2 million transfer to the depreciation fund to sustain technology, curriculum and building and grounds leases, purchases and future projects. Hakonson said this is a transfer the district tries to make each year, but a transfer was not conducted this last year.
The board approved the final tax request for the 2020-2021 year.
During reports and comments Hakonson told the board free breakfast and lunches will be offered to all students through Dec. 31 thanks to the USDA extending the Summer Food Service Program flexibility into the regular school year.
Those parents which had already paid for meals will be refunded, Hakonson said.
There has been a push for adaptive playgrounds which could accommodate students with disabilities, such as those in wheel chairs. Hakonson said after fundraising efforts, there is $33,000 available in non-district funds for the purpose.
The plan is to start building these playgrounds at Sandoz and then Morton in the spring. Hakonson said the finance committee board members will have a chance to look at different offerings from playground equipment vendors.
Hakonson also told the board the current enrollment throughout the district, preschool through 12th grade, is 3,040 and Lexington High School has an all-time record of 950 students.
Interestingly, enrollment in Lexington Middle School is near a record low. Hakonson said enrollment is anticipated to decline significantly over the next two years as the large graduating classes are replaced by the smaller incoming classes.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers presented a multicultural education report to the board, saying there were a variety of activities which are held at the elementary buildings which help teach multiculturalism.
Some examples include learning about Hispanic Heritage Month, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, the Civil Rights Movement, Native Americans, immigration, slavery, different languages, etc.
Myers also told the board about the latest professional development day for teachers in which they practiced conducting classes via remote learning. At the moment the district has no plans to conduct remote learning, but want to be ready for the eventuality.
Hakonson said the elementary students are using the iPads which were recently purchased.
Sandoz principal Barry McFarland said the school recently held a, “digital day,” where the students learned as if they were on remote learning but in the classrooms to get them use to the procedure.
LHS principal Audrey Downey said the same procedure was held at the high school on Wednesday.
