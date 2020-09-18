Lexington Public Schools tax levy will not increase this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — The tax levy for Lexington Public Schools will not increase and remain the same amount as last year.

During the school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, the 2020-2021 district budget was discussed, Superintendent John Hakonson covered some of the highlights.

The proposed tax levy will remain the same as it was the year prior, $1.05 per $100 valuation, this is the only active tax levy for the general fund, Hakonson said.

Evaluations have decreased in the district by approximately one percent from last year, meaning the general fund tax request will decrease by around $72,000, said Hakonson. However, state aid has increased from last year by around 7.6 percent.

In fact, evaluations in the district mainly reflect losses in the ag sector, around $7 million, Hakonson said, but evaluations for the City of Lexington did increase.

The state budget document reflects a, “maxing out,” of the district budget, a nine percent increase from last year, so that unused budget authority can continue to be carried over into future budgets, Hakonson said, however the actual general fund expenses are not anticipated to exceed the prior year’s expenses by around three percent due to salary and wage increases.