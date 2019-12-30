LEXINGTON — There is no time set for the reopening of the eastbound lane on I-80 according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The closing at Lexington has led to an overwhelming amount of truck traffic.
Both lanes of I-80 were closed between Lexington and Grand Island around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. The eastbound lane was opened later at Wood River and after, Gibbon.
As truck traffic was diverted off the interstate into Lexington, available parking quickly filled up. The Lexington Police Department started to divert trucks to the Lexington Sale Barn and Dawson County Fairgrounds in the early afternoon.
The NDOT later closed the eastbound lane at North Platte as the capacity was reached in Lexington.
For road conditions, visit http://511.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.