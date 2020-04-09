LEXINGTON — As the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in our Public Health District, we must work together as a community to keep each other safe.
In addition to frequent hand-washing, for at least 20 seconds, the best ways to keep each and every one of us safe, requires that we work together as a community and diligently practice social distancing.
This means minimizing unnecessary travel out of town and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10. It also means ensuring that when we do go to the store, we do not go in groups and that we maintain at least a six foot barrier from other shoppers.
Many businesses have created new processes to help ensure we distance while shopping and it is now time that each and every citizen does their part and follows the recommendations to slow the spread of infection.
This also means staying home if you are sick, particularly with fever greater than 100.4, cough, or shortness of breath.
To protect yourselves, your families and your neighbors we must tighten the steps we are taking. We are extremely proud that our community has always been able to come together around a common cause; this has never been more important than right NOW.
We must work together to stop the spread of coronavirus across the state and keep it out of our community.
We can help reduce our risk of community infection by doing a number of things, including but not limited to: practicing good hand hygiene; covering our coughs and sneezes; refraining from touching our faces, engaging in social distancing; connecting with non-local and local family and friends, virtually; and staying home if you are feeling ill! These short term sacrifices can result in significant long-term gains.
