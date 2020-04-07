HOLDRGE — Orscheln Farm and Home manager Ty Parker has been named Manager of the Year. Ty began working for Orscheln in 2011 as a part-time employee during high school at the Lexington, Neb., location. He has also worked at the
Kearney, Neb., Orscheln store. He took over as store manager at Holdrege in 2018.
“Ty was awarded the highest honor for his excellent financial achievements, merchandising ability and great communication skills,” says Regional Director of Store Operations Dwight Isringhausen. “Ty is a great trainer and salesperson. He leads his team to work well together and focus on the customers, which shows in the numbers he was able to attain in 2019. Ty has excellent work ethic and always puts his heart and soul into whatever he does. Ty was selected for this award out of all 167 of our store managers companywide.”
About Orscheln Farm & Home: Family-owned, Orscheln Farm & Home has served
Midwest communities for 60 years and owns and operates 167 stores located in 11 states: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Texas. All operations originate from the corporate offices in Moberly, Mo., which is also the home of its distribution center and one Orscheln Farm & Home store.
Orscheln believes in providing the communities we serve with quality products, trusted value and neighborly service with the highest level of integrity and appreciation. For more information, visit www.orschelnfarmhome.com.
