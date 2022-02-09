Lexington man dies in single vehicle accident near Lexington on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — A Lexington died as the result of a single vehicle accident east of Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

At 3:43 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched a half mile north of the Road 756 and 438 intersection for the report of an accident and the individual may have been trapped inside.

On scene, a 1993 Honda Accord had come to rest in a field to the west of Road 438.

The driver, Jorge Avila, 33, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Accord was southbound on Road 438 when control was lost and it entered the west ditch, struck a utility pole and came to rest in the field, according to the press release.

Speed appears to have been a factor contributing to the crash, restraint were in use at the time of the accident, according to the press release.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the LVFD, Dawson County Attorney’s Office and Reynolds Love Funeral Home.