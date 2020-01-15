LEXINGTON — The front entry and stairs of a home near the intersection of Adams and 8th St. was damaged after a vehicle ran off the road and struck it during the afternoon Jan. 15, 2020.
Around 4:07 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of 8th and Adams St. at near the bottom of the viaduct after a call came in of a vehicle which had struck a home.
The Lexington Police Department arrived on scene first and began diverting traffic.
A GMC 1500 appeared to have been traveling north on Adams St. when it ran off the roadway and struck the home. The GMC suffered front end damage for the impact, while the concrete steps to the home were cracked and the front entry was also damaged.
The LVFD arrived on scene with two ambulances, with other members arriving beforehand separately.
The LVFD appeared to transport one individual by stretcher as well as a child, who were in the vehicle, to Lexington Regional Health Center, their injuries were not known on scene.
According to the eyewitness, the GMC was traveling north down the viaduct and swerved to avoid traffic in the intersection, and ended up impacting the home.
The accident is under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.