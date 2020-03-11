LEXINGTON — A strong west wind helped to spread a grass fire down the south ditch of East Prospect Road on Wednesday, March 11. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department quickly handled the fire after arriving on scene.
Shortly before 4 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to E. Prospect Rd., just north of the Tyson Water Treatment Facility, after a grass fire was reported in the ditch.
Two Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to monitor the situation. LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze arrived on scene before the rest of the department to help control the flames.
Around 15 firefighters, in two utility rigs and one pumper truck arrived on scene shortly after.
A west wind around 20 mph with gusts up to 26 mph had spread the fire farther to the east down the ditch and the firefighters set to work soaking the area and then addressing any hot spots which remained. The fire was under control after 10 minutes.
LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein and Lt. Katlyn Cavannaugh noted tire marks along prospect where a spark could have been thrown up, which started the fire. Holbein said something also could have been thrown from the vehicle to cause the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.