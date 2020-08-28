LEXINGTON — Hot coals from a fire pit are believed to be the cause of a dumpster fire which occurred in an alley off Erie St. during the morning of Friday, Aug. 28.
Around 9:22 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an alley off Erie St., between 9th and 10th St. for the report of a dumpster on fire. Officers with the Lexington Police Department also arrived on scene.
Upon arrival the fire had escaped the dumpster was burning in the grass behind it.
Three firefighters arrived in a utility rig, with two other members arriving on scene separately. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained.
LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze believed the fire had been smoldering for some time in the dumpster and was caused by hot coals from a fire pit.
Damage was regulated to the dumpster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.