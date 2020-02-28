LEXINGTON — The city council approved two conditional use permits during their meeting Tuesday evening, one for a child care center on north Harrison St. and a single apartment in the former Box Bar location.
The child care center would be located at 1215 N. Harrison St. and would be owned by Mary Shaw of Broken Bow, who operates Precious Angel Daycare in the community. The Lexington center would be operated by Sara Arnold.
Development Services Director Bill Brecks said the center would have to comply with all the regulations mandated by the Department of Health and Human Services. He said the applicants were waiting to purchase the location and contact DHHS until the permit had been approved by the city.
Brecks said the city would allow around 40 children in the building, but DHHS will likely license for a lower number, closer to 12. Arnold told the Clipper-Herald during the Planning Commission meeting the number of staff they hire will be dependent upon how many children DHHS allows them to care for.
The 100 foot driveway on the property provides the necessary parking spaces and Harrison St. could be used as a drop off point, Brecks added they do not intend to use 13th St. as a drop off area.
The Planning Commission had forwarded the permit with their approval, Brecks said the only comment from the public was a neighbor inquiring about the center’s parking situation.
The council approved the permit and would sign off on it once the center had gotten the nod from DHHS.
The second permit was for a single family dwelling at 405 N. Washington St., the former Box Bar location.
Naji Abdi had previously sought a permit for a multi-family dwelling with four apartments in October 2018, but was denied after the Planning Commission determined lack of parking spaces and fire exits to be an issue.
Brecks said Abdi had reworked the plan and now will only develop one apartment on the second floor, with a retail space to occupy the main floor. With only one apartment, the permit meets the parking requirements, with credit given for the three stalls in front of the location.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch noted there will be a new entry on the southeast corner of the location to accommodate a new stairway, the former stairway to the second floor will not be used and covered up. Brecks noted some construction will need to take place to facilitate the changeover and to meet all necessary requirements.
The Planning Commission had approved the permit, and there were no comments from the public. The city council approved the permit as well.
The city has previously solicited bids for the 2020 Water Systems Improvement project and three bids were received from area businesses.
The lowest bid was from Midlands Contracting out of Kearney for $468,860.00. The city’s engineers Miller & Associates, had determined construction cost to be around $605,550.00 and the Midlands bid was 23 percent below this. The engineers recommend Midlands.
Pepplitsch noted there is not a time schedule for the project yet. The city council awarded the contract to Midlands.
RYDE Transit Transportation Director Charles McGraw appeared before the council for the annual renewal of assistance funding the city provides to facilitate RYDE’s operation.
McGraw said the inter-city bus route from Lexington to North Platte continues, along with stops in Cozad and Gothenburg. They serve around 40 to 50 clients daily, he said. The cost of a round trip from Lexington to North Platte is $10, same as a route to Kearney.
While RYDE prefers scheduled transportation needs from individuals, they do assist people with same day transportation needs.
The number of people using RYDE’s service is up, with around 100 boarding per day.
The last time McGraw was before the council in 2019, he was inquired about extending the hours of the buses later in the day, around 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., to better accommodate passenger needs.
When asked about this again, McGraw said the hours have not been formally adopted, but they work to accommodate their passenger needs the best they can, with buses staying out later as needed.
“It’s an excellent service,” said Mayor John Fagot.
RYDE was asking for a local match from the City of Lexington in the amount of $22,900.00.
From other entities they requested,
Dawson County: $34,950.00
City of Gothenburg: $1,250.00
City of Cozad: $1,250.00
Title XX: $1,800.00
The city council approved the local match funding for RYDE.
The last item concerned the 2019 fiscal year audit report.
Amy Barth with Contryman and Associates presented the report to the council, stating 2019 was a busy year for the city with a number of projects taken on.
The largest of these was the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park rehabilitation project, along with the continued electrical conversions, Workforce Training Space at the Dawson County Opportunity Center and the purchase of property to the north of the city.
Barth noted the city’s bottom line was increasing and their securement of federal grants for various projects was highly beneficial.
No significant difficulties were found, Barth noted, with no out of the ordinary entries. The report was approved by the council.
The only item noted in the roundtable discussion was the upcoming council work session, set for Saturday, March 7.
