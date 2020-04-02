LEXINGTON — The Lexington Alumni Association has been making plans for the 129th Annual Alumni Banquet to be held June 20, 2020. However due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 virus we have made the difficult decision to cancel it for this year. The graduating classes ending in “0” would have been the honored classes this year.
The alumni board has been meeting since January to help plan the reunion activities of the honored classes. The class representatives that have been coming to our meetings are: 1950-Nola Reed; 1960-Jan Hatfield Baruth, Joyce Naumann Wolfe, Dave Smith; 1970-Pam Bell Tomasek; 1980-Terry Gullion, DeeAnn Booth Sage; 1990-Tonya Anderson Skiles; 2000-Nick Konen; 2010-Taylor Shotkowski Seberger.
We appreciate all the work they have put into their reunions as well as all the other people involved with the reunion. We thank Lexingon Public Schools for their work and the use of the school gymnasium, Around the Block Catering/Jolene Block for being willing to cater our banquet, U-Save Gifts for being willing to sell our tickets, Lexington Chamber for putting on the parade, Lexington Foundation for their support and the Lexington Newspaper for all their support.
Alumni board members are Brian Edeal, Presidet (308-325-2007), and Marilyn (Kleint) Hueftle, Secretary (308-746-1743).
The board is seeking interested person/persons to fill the office of secretary for next year (2020). Interested persons should contact one of the officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.