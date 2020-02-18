LEXINGTON — A grass fire which occurred five miles west of Lexington was quickly contained by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a grass fire was reported at 42884 Sahara Acres Drive and the LVFD dispatched with a utility rig, a pumper truck and seven firefighters, said Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein.
On scene the grass fire was spreading to south of the property, toward Highway 30, before the LVFD arrived on scene.
The utility rig, driven by firefighter Jim Linch, made several passes at the blaze while firefighters smothered the area with water from their hoses. They made a couple more passes before stamping down the areas which were still smoking.
Holbein said the property owner was unsure of what had caused the fire. Holbein said he had dropped grass clippings in the area which could have combusted. Holbein noted conditions have been dry for some time.
