LEXINGTON — Despite a global pandemic, the auction must go on. While the Lexington Community Foundation was unable to hold their Key event in person, a virtual auction is currently ongoing this week.
The Lexington Community Foundation, LCF, normally holds their Key fundraising event in April, usually drawing a crowd of over 300 community members, but with the current directed health measures prohibiting the gathering of 10 or more people, the in person event couldn’t be held.
However, the LCF, over the past several years has made a portion of the Key auction available online to anyone who wanted to participate. This year the entire auction is online.
Bidding on items started on Monday, April 20 and will conclude between 9:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, said LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke.
The Key Virtual Auction can be accessed from the roll tab on the Lexington Clipper-Herald’s website homepage, or via the LCF’s website.
Participants can register for the event on the website and get a bidding number which is connected to their phone number, Berke said.
There are 450 items available under such groupings like agriculture, auto, beef, child family and pets, dining food and beverage, entertainment and parties, home and office, lake and outdoors, personal, sports and sporting items, and trips and vacations.
Items can be searched by keyword on the auction website.
There are also instabuy options for raffle items, such as pulls for beef, wine and liquor.
Delivery of auction items to winning bidders will look different this year, Berke said.
The LCF will be contacting bid winners for their preference on delivery. Items can be picked up from the LCF office or complimentary delivery will be arranged by the LCF, including curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.