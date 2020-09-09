Latest spike in COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district is the highest yet of the late summer

DAWSON COUNTY — The largest spike in COVID-19 cases since mid-May was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 36 new cases were reported in five counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Buffalo County – 23
- Dawson County – 8
- Kearney County – 2
- Phelps County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
This latest increase in daily cases eclipses the last highest total, which was on Aug. 14, when 34 cases were reported. The last time daily cases were so high was May 13, when 38 cases were reported.
Spikes in COVID-19 cases across the Two Rivers district have begun to occur frequently since daily reported cases began to increase in late July. Other notable spikes in cases have been Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 when 32 cases were reported on each day, as well as Sept. 2, when 33 were reported.
Total cases reported in the Two Rivers district counties include,
- Dawson County – 1,035
- Buffalo County – 784
- Kearney County – 120
- Phelps County – 80
- Gosper County – 25
- Franklin County – 20
- Harlan County – 8
Nebraska now has 36,477 total cases, 28,051 recoveries and 406 deaths.
