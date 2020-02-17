LEXINGTON — The last building left standing on the former Roof Pros lot is being torn down by the City of Lexington.
The city purchased the lot at 210 W. 5th St. in July 2015, which was formerly owned by Roof Pros. A fire had destroyed the old lumber building in March 2015 and the company decided not to rebuild.
The lot has remained empty ever since.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the building was being torn down to prep the lot for redevelopment. He said the city had found no feasible way to reuse the building which was left on the lot.
This will allow the city to start from scratch and find new ways to use the space.
