Jackson St. overpass closed briefly due to two vehicle accident Monday afternoon

LEXINGTON — Traffic was diverted away from the Jackson St. overpass briefly during Monday afternoon due to a two car accident took place.

At 3:26 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Maple St. and Plum Creek Parkway, the south base of the Jackson St. overpass, due to the report of a two car accident.

Priority Medical Transport also responded to the scene.

On scene, a silver Chevy four door car was facing east with damage to its left front wheel, a red Hyundai Elantra was facing south with light front end damage.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported by Priority Medical Transport to the Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries.

Due to the accident blocking traffic to the overpass, Lexington police officers briefly diverted traffic while the vehicles were moved. Randy and Brian’s Towing had to tow away the Chevy, while the Hyundai could be driven off scene.

The overpass was opened by 3:40 p.m.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Priority Medical Transport, the Lexington Police Department, and Randy and Brian’s towing.